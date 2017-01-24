Greencastle woman dies in car crash

Greencastle woman dies in car crash

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

A Greencastle woman died in a car crash after being ejected from her vehicle, Pennsylvania State Police, McConellsburg said. FULTON COUNTY - A Greencastle woman died in a car crash after being ejected from the vehicle, Pennsylvania State Police, McConnellsburg said.

