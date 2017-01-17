Franklin County area police log

Franklin County area police log

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Franklin County area police log State police are investigation a reported institutional sexual assault at Vision Quest Breezewood Campus. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jW8t5K WARREN TOWNSHIP - Police are investigating an incident of institutional sexual assault that occurred between March 11 and May 26 at the Vision Quest Breezewood Campus on Plessinger Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police, McConnellsburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McConnellsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vincent martz'egor 10 hr dubbs martz 2
saviour (Apr '08) Jan 7 family 3
Vincent e martz-egor (Jul '16) Jul '16 Martz friends 2
News Fugitive from Virginia arrested in Fulton County (Jan '11) Jul '16 Vincent Martz egor 5
Vincent e martz-egor (Jun '16) Jun '16 Martz friends 1
what happened to Paul D. Akers (Mar '16) Mar '16 Mary Hershey 1
egor Vincent e.martz (Mar '16) Mar '16 naugle 1
See all McConnellsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McConnellsburg Forum Now

McConnellsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McConnellsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

McConnellsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,008 • Total comments across all topics: 278,078,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC