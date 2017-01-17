Former Payson hotshot supervisor sues feds over Yarnell fire
A former hotshot supervisor in Payson has sued the federal government over the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire, saying records are being concealed. Fred Schoeffler is seeking aircraft radio transmissions that may help explain the deaths of 19 elite firefighters in the fire.
