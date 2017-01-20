Former McConnellsburg athletic direct...

Former McConnellsburg athletic director takes plea

Friday Jan 20

Former McConnellsburg High School athletic director takes plea in sex abuse case. Former high school athletic director Dane Pollock, 33, is convicted of corruption of minors after having a relationship with a 17-year-old student.

McConnellsburg, PA

