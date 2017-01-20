Former McConnellsburg athletic director takes plea
Former McConnellsburg athletic director takes plea Former McConnellsburg High School athletic director takes plea in sex abuse case. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2k9bhMS Former high school athletic director Dane Pollock, 33, is convicted of corruption of minors after having a relationship with a 17-year-old student.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
McConnellsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vincent martz egor
|8 hr
|friend
|2
|egor vince martz
|Feb 5
|friend
|1
|thief
|Jan 29
|dre
|1
|keystone rv
|Jan 28
|sgt
|1
|Vincent e martz egor
|Jan 26
|mike
|2
|Vincent e martz-egor (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Martz friends
|2
|Fugitive from Virginia arrested in Fulton County (Jan '11)
|Jul '16
|Vincent Martz egor
|5
Find what you want!
Search McConnellsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC