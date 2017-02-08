$43M verdict upheld for duo exonerate...

$43M verdict upheld for duo exonerated in LI teen's slaying

A federal appeals court has upheld a $43 million jury verdict against a Long Island county after DNA evidence exonerated three men who were convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a teenager in 1984. John Restivo, Dennis Halstead and John Kogut were convicted of killing 16-year-old Theresa Fusco, of Lynbrook.

