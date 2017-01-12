State police want driver who left behind severely injured 79-year-old

State police in McConnellsburg said a motorist got into an another car and fled an accident scene while leaving behind a passenger who had injuries including a cracked skull, fractured neck and broken ribs. According to state police, the accident took place around 3 p.m. on Dec. 6 on Interstate 70 in Union Township in Fulton County, about 80 miles southwest of Harrisburg.

