State police want driver who left behind severely injured 79-year-old
State police in McConnellsburg said a motorist got into an another car and fled an accident scene while leaving behind a passenger who had injuries including a cracked skull, fractured neck and broken ribs. According to state police, the accident took place around 3 p.m. on Dec. 6 on Interstate 70 in Union Township in Fulton County, about 80 miles southwest of Harrisburg.
McConnellsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|saviour (Apr '08)
|Jan 7
|family
|3
|hi (Mar '08)
|Aug '16
|adam15
|2
|Vincent e martz-egor (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Martz friends
|2
|Fugitive from Virginia arrested in Fulton County (Jan '11)
|Jul '16
|Vincent Martz egor
|5
|Vincent e martz-egor (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Martz friends
|1
|what happened to Paul D. Akers (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Mary Hershey
|1
|egor Vincent e.martz (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|naugle
|1
