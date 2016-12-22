Special Olympics recognizes outstandi...

Special Olympics recognizes outstanding volunteer

Thursday Dec 22

MCCONNELLSBURG - Special Olympics Pennsylvania Fulton County named Peggy S. Bailey Volunteer of the Month in November for her dedication in raising funds for the SOPA athletes of Fulton County.

