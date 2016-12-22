Fulton County native, WW II vet turns 100
Fulton County native, WW II vet turns 100 Fulton County daughter Nellie Mae Mellott marked her 100th bithday on November 26. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2iijptC Mellott was born at Big Cove Tannery on November 26, 1916, the daughter of Rankin James Mellott and Susan Annabelle Eader Mellott . She was raised at Webster Mills and graduated from McConnellsburg High School in 1933.
