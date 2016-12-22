Fulton County native, WW II vet turns...

Fulton County native, WW II vet turns 100

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Fulton County native, WW II vet turns 100 Fulton County daughter Nellie Mae Mellott marked her 100th bithday on November 26. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2iijptC Mellott was born at Big Cove Tannery on November 26, 1916, the daughter of Rankin James Mellott and Susan Annabelle Eader Mellott . She was raised at Webster Mills and graduated from McConnellsburg High School in 1933.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

