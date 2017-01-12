Franklin County area police log

Franklin County area police log

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Someone broke a window at the Church of the Brethren at 3:32 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.

