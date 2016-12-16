Franklin County Area police log Christopher Harder, 34, faces multiple charges following two incidents in McConnellsburg. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2hQaSSD MCCONNELLSBURG - Christopher Scott Harder, 34, was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment after pointing a handgun at a 28-year-old woman and threatening to shoot her around midnight on Nov. 18, according to Pennsylvania State Police, McConnellesburg.

