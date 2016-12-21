Teens charged with drinking booze on ...

Teens charged with drinking booze on school bus

Monday Nov 28

Two teens are in trouble after they were caught drinking alcohol on a school bus, state police at McConnellsburg reported Monday. Police said the incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday as the bus was headed to Southern Fulton High School in Fulton County.

