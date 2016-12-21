Teens charged with drinking booze on school bus
Two teens are in trouble after they were caught drinking alcohol on a school bus, state police at McConnellsburg reported Monday. Police said the incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday as the bus was headed to Southern Fulton High School in Fulton County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
McConnellsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hi (Mar '08)
|Aug '16
|adam15
|2
|egor
|Aug '16
|Martz friends
|2
|reckless driving at marks (Aug '11)
|Aug '16
|mike martz
|5
|Vincent e martz-egor
|Jul '16
|Martz friends
|2
|Fugitive from Virginia arrested in Fulton County (Jan '11)
|Jul '16
|Vincent Martz egor
|5
|Vincent e martz-egor (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Martz friends
|1
|vincent e martz egor (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Martz friends
|2
Find what you want!
Search McConnellsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC