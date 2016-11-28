Franklin County area police log A Hustontown woman is charged with retail theft after she allegedly attempted to steal twice from the same store. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2gBwPjl TODD TOWNSHIP - A Hustontown woman was charged with retail theft after she allegedly attempted to steal twice from the same store, according to Pennsylvania State Police, McConnellsburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.