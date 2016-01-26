Franklin Delano Sutton

Franklin Delano Sutton

Jan 26, 2016 Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

He was born June 26, 1933, in McCaysville, Ga., to the late Clarence Sutton and the late Beulah Glazner Sutton. He was preceded in death by his son, David Franklin Sutton; sisters: Viola Sutton Cheeseman, Virginia "Bid" Sutton Lackey and Loretta Sutton; and his brothers: C.G. Sutton, Gene Sutton, Warren Sutton, Kenneth Sutton, and Lynn Sutton.

