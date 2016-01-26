Franklin Delano Sutton
He was born June 26, 1933, in McCaysville, Ga., to the late Clarence Sutton and the late Beulah Glazner Sutton. He was preceded in death by his son, David Franklin Sutton; sisters: Viola Sutton Cheeseman, Virginia "Bid" Sutton Lackey and Loretta Sutton; and his brothers: C.G. Sutton, Gene Sutton, Warren Sutton, Kenneth Sutton, and Lynn Sutton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
McCaysville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone hear of an incident at Ingles (Apr '12)
|8 hr
|YourWorstNightmare
|31
|Looking to move our family to blue ridge...
|Dec 18
|opra
|7
|Roadside Garbage (Jan '11)
|Dec 17
|Bojacker
|33
|Dirty jobs tv
|Dec 10
|Straight Rowe
|10
|Merchants Hope (Sep '07)
|Dec 8
|Janice
|5
|Looking for a place to live (Fannin Co., etc)
|Dec 7
|Beaner
|4
|Are we conceded
|Dec 6
|Omg
|11
Find what you want!
Search McCaysville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC