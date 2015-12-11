GDOT to widen SR 5 in Blue Ridge

The State Route 5 widening project in Fannin County is now a "go" with the state's passing of HB 170, the Transportation Funding Act of 2015. According to a press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation, the focus will be on widening the existing SR 5, which is otherwise known as Blue Ridge Drive, in an area between SR 515 in Blue Ridge towards McCaysville.

