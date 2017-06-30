Upcoming fishing tournaments
Surrounded by the sparkling waters of the Laguna Madre Bay and Gulf of Mexico, Port Isabel and South Padre Island play host to Texas' largest saltwater fishing tournament - the Texas International Fishing Tournament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What ever happenened...
|2 hr
|Wondering
|1
|Former Mission Boy Scout master appears in court (Jul '06)
|Wed
|iwasinhisclass
|3
|Hydros perks
|Jul 2
|Gus Fring
|5
|4 S.A. men charged with child sexual assault in...
|Jun 24
|For real
|6
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Jun 24
|Petrita CRdenaz
|34
|Curious
|Jun 23
|Dakota
|2
|Rednecks
|Jun 23
|Dakota
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC