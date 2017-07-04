U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks to supporters at Fourth of July festivities in McAllen.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz , R-Texas, waded into this Democratic stronghold Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July - and predictably got an earful from protesters, many upset with the Senate's efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. Cruz, who has a knack for confrontation with his political opponents in Washington and far outside it, had to speak over the demonstrators for most of his speech at an Independence Day ceremony, twice pausing to address the commotion.

