Texas sailor killed in ship collision back home for burial
A Texas sailor killed two weeks ago in the collision of a Navy destroyer with a container ship off the coast of Japan has returned home for burial. A procession escorting the remains of Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez paused Saturday for a moment of silence outside a light blue trailer in Weslaco in the Rio Grande Valley that was once his childhood home.
