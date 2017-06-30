Ted Cruz re-election strategy forming around the Rio Grande Valley
U. S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX, talks with the media before touring the Rio Grande with Texas State Troopers at Anzalduas Park February 18, 2017 in Mission. photo by Joel [email protected] U. S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX, talks with the media before touring the Rio Grande with Texas State Troopers at Anzalduas Park February 18, 2017 in Mission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hydros perks
|21 hr
|Gus Fring
|5
|4 S.A. men charged with child sexual assault in...
|Jun 24
|For real
|6
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Jun 24
|Petrita CRdenaz
|34
|Curious
|Jun 23
|Dakota
|2
|Rednecks
|Jun 23
|Dakota
|2
|District attorney's husband accused of voter co... (Feb '08)
|Jun 21
|Turnbow
|56
|S.A. woman shares horrific story of 15+ years o...
|Jun 14
|just saying
|4
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC