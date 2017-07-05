Ted Cruz in July 4th Clash With Healthcare Protesters
Ted Cruz found himself in a July 4th clash with healthcare protesters as the U.S. senator and former Republican presidential candidate spoke at a ceremony and took part in a parade in McAllen, Texas. Cruz spoke over protesters during a July 4th ceremony in what is considered a Democratic stronghold in Texas, twice pausing to recognized the demonstrators who chanted "USA," reported the Texas Tribune .
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Mission Boy Scout master appears in court (Jul '06)
|Wed
|iwasinhisclass
|3
|Hydros perks
|Jul 2
|Gus Fring
|5
|4 S.A. men charged with child sexual assault in...
|Jun 24
|For real
|6
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Jun 24
|Petrita CRdenaz
|34
|Curious
|Jun 23
|Dakota
|2
|Rednecks
|Jun 23
|Dakota
|2
|District attorney's husband accused of voter co... (Feb '08)
|Jun 21
|Turnbow
|56
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC