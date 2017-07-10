Spectrum opens call center, 600 jobs ...

Spectrum opens call center, 600 jobs expected

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: TheMonitor.com

Spectrum call center, owner by Charter Communication, on North 23rd Street March 24, 2017 in McAllen. Photo by Joel [email protected] Spectrum call center, owner by Charter Communication, on North 23rd Street March 24, 2017 in McAllen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rednecks Jul 9 Jeffery 3
What ever happenened... Jul 7 Wondering 1
News Former Mission Boy Scout master appears in court (Jul '06) Jul 5 iwasinhisclass 3
Hydros perks Jul 2 Gus Fring 5
News 4 S.A. men charged with child sexual assault in... Jun 24 For real 6
Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10) Jun 24 Petrita CRdenaz 34
Curious Jun 23 Dakota 2
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,815 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC