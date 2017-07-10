McAllen to sue state over SB 1004

McAllen to sue state over SB 1004

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

The city plans to sue the state over Senate Bill 1004, which says cities cannot charge telecommunications companies from putting transmitters in public right-of-way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rednecks Jul 9 Jeffery 3
What ever happenened... Jul 7 Wondering 1
News Former Mission Boy Scout master appears in court (Jul '06) Jul 5 iwasinhisclass 3
Hydros perks Jul 2 Gus Fring 5
News 4 S.A. men charged with child sexual assault in... Jun 24 For real 6
Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10) Jun 24 Petrita CRdenaz 34
Curious Jun 23 Dakota 2
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,815 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC