McAllen Mayor Rescinds Support for Border Wall
In February Secretary Kelly toured the Valley's border with Mexico, at the time, Mayor Darling gave Kelly a letter citing his support for a border wall along the levees. In a letter sent Monday, Darling said he was under the "mistaken belief that the wall at the levy locations was being recommended in order for FEMA to certify the area relating to the release of a portion of the floodway back to the property owners."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rednecks
|Jul 9
|Jeffery
|3
|What ever happenened...
|Jul 7
|Wondering
|1
|Former Mission Boy Scout master appears in court (Jul '06)
|Jul 5
|iwasinhisclass
|3
|Hydros perks
|Jul 2
|Gus Fring
|5
|4 S.A. men charged with child sexual assault in...
|Jun 24
|For real
|6
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Jun 24
|Petrita CRdenaz
|34
|Curious
|Jun 23
|Dakota
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC