McAllen Mayor Rescinds Support for Border Wall

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: KRGV

In February Secretary Kelly toured the Valley's border with Mexico, at the time, Mayor Darling gave Kelly a letter citing his support for a border wall along the levees. In a letter sent Monday, Darling said he was under the "mistaken belief that the wall at the levy locations was being recommended in order for FEMA to certify the area relating to the release of a portion of the floodway back to the property owners."

