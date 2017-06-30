McAllen City Manager Rodriguez honored as best in Texas
Three years into his tenure, McAllen City Manager Roel "Roy" Rodriguez was named City Administrator of the Year by the Texas City Managers Association last week. "Quality, well-run cities do not just happen," said David Harris, president of TCMA and city manager for the city of BalconesHeights.
