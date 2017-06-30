Anna Franz, left, and Pablo Martinez were arrested June 25, 2017 near ...
South Texas law enforcement officials nabbed six people accused of selling fake designer products to undercover agents, according to criminal complaints obtained by mySA.com. Criminal complaints allege that each person arrested tried to sell fake products at the Alamo Flea Market near McAllen in South Texas.
