Alamo to celebrate Independence Day w...

Alamo to celebrate Independence Day with hometown party

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: TheMonitor.com

Inspired by the celebrations organized in nearby cities, a Fourth of July celebration has been organized this year in the city of Alamo. "I was in the 4th of July Parade in McAllen and it took a lot of people to decorate and drive over to McAllen, so it came to my mind that we had to do it in Alamo for this year," said Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Mission Boy Scout master appears in court (Jul '06) 12 hr iwasinhisclass 3
Hydros perks Jul 2 Gus Fring 5
News 4 S.A. men charged with child sexual assault in... Jun 24 For real 6
Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10) Jun 24 Petrita CRdenaz 34
Curious Jun 23 Dakota 2
Rednecks Jun 23 Dakota 2
News District attorney's husband accused of voter co... (Feb '08) Jun 21 Turnbow 56
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,537 • Total comments across all topics: 282,271,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC