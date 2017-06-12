Witness recounts fleeing road shooting
Cristian Alejandro Vasquez said he was driving at 130 mph toward the nearest hospital on the expressway seconds after a bullet struck his friend in the head. Juan Sanchez, Vasquez's other passenger, immediately jumped into the backseat to check on their friend, Javier Olmedo - but Vasquez testified by that point he already knew his friend was dead because Olmedo had stopped moving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Mon
|dreamer
|7
|Rednecks
|May 29
|unionwonthewar
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|May 27
|Carmen
|52
|music (Dec '13)
|May 19
|musico
|3
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May 16
|Myra
|47
|Modeling Companies
|May 16
|Catalina
|1
|South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC