Witness recounts fleeing road shooting

52 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Cristian Alejandro Vasquez said he was driving at 130 mph toward the nearest hospital on the expressway seconds after a bullet struck his friend in the head. Juan Sanchez, Vasquez's other passenger, immediately jumped into the backseat to check on their friend, Javier Olmedo - but Vasquez testified by that point he already knew his friend was dead because Olmedo had stopped moving.

