WashPost Buries the Lede: Illegal-Ali...

WashPost Buries the Lede: Illegal-Alien Influx Across the Border 'Plummeted' in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsBusters.org

My colleague Dan Gainor urged me to look at paragraph 6 of the dominant front-page story in Monday's Washington Post. The headline was "CAUGHT AND RELEASED: As the border quiets, safe passed into the U.S. is still granted to some families."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 S.A. men charged with child sexual assault in... Jun 24 For real 6
Hydros perks Jun 24 Freak 1
Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10) Jun 24 Petrita CRdenaz 34
Curious Jun 23 Dakota 2
Rednecks Jun 23 Dakota 2
News District attorney's husband accused of voter co... (Feb '08) Jun 21 Turnbow 56
News S.A. woman shares horrific story of 15+ years o... Jun 14 just saying 4
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,908 • Total comments across all topics: 282,084,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC