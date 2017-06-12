USA-Mexico: Trump's border crackdown pushes refugees into dangerous limbo
An already dangerous journey for tens of thousands of refugees has become deadlier thanks to President Trump's Executive Order on border control and immigration as well as entrenched reckless practices in Mexico, Amnesty International said in a new report based on intensive investigations on both sides of the border. Facing Walls: USA and Mexico's violation of the rights of asylum seekers explores the catastrophic impact of a catalogue of new policies and ongoing practices that result in unlawful push-backs of asylum seekers at the USA-Mexico border, and threaten to unlawfully lock up thousands more families, including babies and children, in immigration detention centres in the USA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amnesty International.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curious
|8 hr
|Truth101
|1
|S.A. woman shares horrific story of 15+ years o...
|Wed
|just saying
|4
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Jun 12
|dreamer
|7
|Rednecks
|May 29
|unionwonthewar
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|May 27
|Carmen
|52
|music (Dec '13)
|May 19
|musico
|3
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '17
|Myra
|47
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC