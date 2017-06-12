USA-Mexico: Trump's border crackdown pushes refugees into dangerous limbo

An already dangerous journey for tens of thousands of refugees has become deadlier thanks to President Trump's Executive Order on border control and immigration as well as entrenched reckless practices in Mexico, Amnesty International said in a new report based on intensive investigations on both sides of the border. Facing Walls: USA and Mexico's violation of the rights of asylum seekers explores the catastrophic impact of a catalogue of new policies and ongoing practices that result in unlawful push-backs of asylum seekers at the USA-Mexico border, and threaten to unlawfully lock up thousands more families, including babies and children, in immigration detention centres in the USA.

