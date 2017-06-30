TxDOT campaign fights texting while driving

Distracted drivers in Texas alone caused more than 450 deaths, 3,000 injuries and 109,000 crashes in 2016, according to a TxDOT campaign. Distracted drivers in Texas alone caused more than 450 deaths, 3,000 injuries and 109,000 crashes in 2016, according to a TxDOT campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.