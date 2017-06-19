Three More for 7-on-7

Three More for 7-on-7

Sunday Jun 18

The number of Valley teams qualifying for the State 7-on-7 football tournament in College Station later this month doubled when three more schools grabbed invitations on Saturday. In McAllen, Rio Hondo qualified for the first time in school history.

McAllen, TX

