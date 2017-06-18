Texas sailor among 7 dead on USS Fitzgerald after collision
A Texas sailor has been named among the dead after a collision between the USS Fitzgerald, a destroyer ship, and a Philippine container ship off the coast of Japan a day ago. 26-year-old Noe Hernandez, from Welasco, near McAllen, was among the dead found in flooded berthing compartments.
