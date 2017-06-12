Summer activities: Yoga classes part of McAllen Nature Center
Despite temperatures in the low 90s early Tuesday morning, the day was cool under the oak trees near the entrance of the McAllen Nature Center. There a group of 24 adults were participating in a yoga class, one of the programs offered by the center during the summer.
