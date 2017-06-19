Studying high above the world

Studying high above the world

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

UTRGV travel abroad students in Peru brave snow, high winds at 15,200 feet in a land where 'time stood still' It's a daunting task preparing more than 20 students, most of whom have never left sea level, to climb over a 15,200 foot pass that leads from the Peruvian highlands and down into the cloud forest and Machu Picchu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 S.A. men charged with child sexual assault in... 15 hr l_MA0 4
News District attorney's husband accused of voter co... (Feb '08) Wed Turnbow 56
Curious Jun 17 Truth101 1
News S.A. woman shares horrific story of 15+ years o... Jun 14 just saying 4
The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16) Jun 12 dreamer 7
Rednecks May 29 unionwonthewar 1
the red door club (Mar '13) May 27 Carmen 52
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,989 • Total comments across all topics: 281,957,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC