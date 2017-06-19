Studying high above the world
UTRGV travel abroad students in Peru brave snow, high winds at 15,200 feet in a land where 'time stood still' It's a daunting task preparing more than 20 students, most of whom have never left sea level, to climb over a 15,200 foot pass that leads from the Peruvian highlands and down into the cloud forest and Machu Picchu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 S.A. men charged with child sexual assault in...
|15 hr
|l_MA0
|4
|District attorney's husband accused of voter co... (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Turnbow
|56
|Curious
|Jun 17
|Truth101
|1
|S.A. woman shares horrific story of 15+ years o...
|Jun 14
|just saying
|4
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Jun 12
|dreamer
|7
|Rednecks
|May 29
|unionwonthewar
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|May 27
|Carmen
|52
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC