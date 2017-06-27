State legislation opens pathway for bachelor degree in nursing at STC

MCALLEN, Tx- STC students listen as they announce the passage of SB 2118 that permits community colleges to offer certain baccalaureate programs Monday, June 26, 2017 at the STC Campus on McColl and Ridge in McAllen. MCALLEN, Tx- Senator Juan Chuy Hinojosa speaks to the crowd that gathered for the announcement of the passage of SB 2118 that permits community colleges to offer certain baccalaureate programs Monday, June 26, 2017 at the STC Campus on McColl and Ridge roads in McAllen.

