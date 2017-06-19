Rexnord's Indianapolis plant closing ...

Rexnord's Indianapolis plant closing delayed until September

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A union official says Rexnord Corp. has delayed the closing of its Indianapolis industrial bearings plant until September after previously planning to shutter the factory this month. Plant union president Don Zering said Thursday about 110 workers remain at the factory, down from about 350 workers when the closing was announced in October.

