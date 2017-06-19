Rexnord's Indianapolis plant closing delayed until September
A union official says Rexnord Corp. has delayed the closing of its Indianapolis industrial bearings plant until September after previously planning to shutter the factory this month. Plant union president Don Zering said Thursday about 110 workers remain at the factory, down from about 350 workers when the closing was announced in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 S.A. men charged with child sexual assault in...
|Sat
|For real
|6
|Hydros perks
|Sat
|Freak
|1
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Sat
|Petrita CRdenaz
|34
|Curious
|Jun 23
|Dakota
|2
|Rednecks
|Jun 23
|Dakota
|2
|District attorney's husband accused of voter co... (Feb '08)
|Jun 21
|Turnbow
|56
|S.A. woman shares horrific story of 15+ years o...
|Jun 14
|just saying
|4
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC