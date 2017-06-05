Providing service for persons with disabilities in state, Valley communities
Without fanfare, publicity or ado, the Governors Texas State Independent Living Council convened their quarterly meeting in Harlingen from May 19th to May 21st.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Jun 2
|Wtf
|6
|Rednecks
|May 29
|unionwonthewar
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|May 27
|Carmen
|52
|music (Dec '13)
|May 19
|musico
|3
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May 16
|Myra
|47
|Modeling Companies
|May 16
|Catalina
|1
|South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC