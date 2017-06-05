Power outage affected 14,000 AEP cust...

Power outage affected 14,000 AEP customers Tuesday morning

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

AEP Texas customers in Pharr and McAllen areas experienced a power outage Tuesday morning after a wire fell on equipment, causing an outage at the Polk Ave. substation, according to a statement posted on the AEP Texas Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16) Jun 2 Wtf 6
Rednecks May 29 unionwonthewar 1
the red door club (Mar '13) May 27 Carmen 52
music (Dec '13) May 19 musico 3
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May 16 Myra 47
Modeling Companies May 16 Catalina 1
News South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi... May '17 tomin cali 1
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,562 • Total comments across all topics: 281,563,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC