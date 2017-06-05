Pharr to make pledged UTRGV medical s...

Pharr to make pledged UTRGV medical school payment

Pharr is scheduled to pay the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley its agreed-upon annual payment of $500,000 on Tuesday, City Manager Juan Guerra confirmed. This leaves McAllen and Mission as the only cities that have not yet paid.

