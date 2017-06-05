Pharr Bridge adds new revenue stream
In an effort to diversify an already robust Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge revenue stream, the bridge will collect tolls from trucks that pass through the bridge and the toll road connecting the city and the Port of Brownsville. The Pharr City Commission approved on Monday an interlocal agreement with the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority in order to make this happen.
