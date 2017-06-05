Overreach

We commend the blunt candor of the mayors of McAllen and Mission in reacting to the subjects that Gov. Greg Abbott outlined when he called for a special legislative session next month. Mission Mayor Norberto "Beto" Salinas asked a simple but penetrating question: Why are state leaders "making life so difficult for us?" Abbott on Wednesday outlined 20 different items he wants lawmakers to address during a special session that begins on July 18. Just one of those items - the continuation of a handful of state agencies, including the one that hands out medical licenses - can be deemed an emergency since inaction by the Texas Legislature would mean those agencies would cease operating Sept.

