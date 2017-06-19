Mission plans new design for Leo Pena Placita Park
If approved by Mission's city council the theater in the round at Leo Pena Placita Park will be replaced with a more traditional outdoor stage setting. Plans to completely refurbish the 2.5 acre park, site of numerous community events including the Texas Citrus Fiesta's Fun Fair, were unveiled Monday during the council's annual planning session at City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Progress Times.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curious
|Jun 17
|Truth101
|1
|S.A. woman shares horrific story of 15+ years o...
|Jun 14
|just saying
|4
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Jun 12
|dreamer
|7
|Rednecks
|May 29
|unionwonthewar
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|May 27
|Carmen
|52
|music (Dec '13)
|May '17
|musico
|3
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '17
|Myra
|47
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC