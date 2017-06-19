Mission plans new design for Leo Pena...

Mission plans new design for Leo Pena Placita Park

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: Progress Times

If approved by Mission's city council the theater in the round at Leo Pena Placita Park will be replaced with a more traditional outdoor stage setting. Plans to completely refurbish the 2.5 acre park, site of numerous community events including the Texas Citrus Fiesta's Fun Fair, were unveiled Monday during the council's annual planning session at City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Progress Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Curious Jun 17 Truth101 1
News S.A. woman shares horrific story of 15+ years o... Jun 14 just saying 4
The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16) Jun 12 dreamer 7
Rednecks May 29 unionwonthewar 1
the red door club (Mar '13) May 27 Carmen 52
music (Dec '13) May '17 musico 3
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '17 Myra 47
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,660 • Total comments across all topics: 281,915,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC