McAllen ISD maintains current tax rate
Trustees of the McAllen Independent School District voted Monday to maintain its tax rate of $1.155 and use a state break that will allow them to leverage about $7 million extra for maintenance and operations. All of the tax revenue will be going into Maintenance and Operations, or M&O, for the second consecutive year due to the 2015 severe storms which were declared natural disasters.
