McAllen ISD maintains current tax rate

McAllen ISD maintains current tax rate

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TheMonitor.com

Trustees of the McAllen Independent School District voted Monday to maintain its tax rate of $1.155 and use a state break that will allow them to leverage about $7 million extra for maintenance and operations. All of the tax revenue will be going into Maintenance and Operations, or M&O, for the second consecutive year due to the 2015 severe storms which were declared natural disasters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 S.A. men charged with child sexual assault in... 5 hr l_MA0 4
News District attorney's husband accused of voter co... (Feb '08) Wed Turnbow 56
Curious Jun 17 Truth101 1
News S.A. woman shares horrific story of 15+ years o... Jun 14 just saying 4
The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16) Jun 12 dreamer 7
Rednecks May 29 unionwonthewar 1
the red door club (Mar '13) May 27 Carmen 52
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,752 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC