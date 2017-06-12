McAllen Farmers Market busy
In existence for almost one decade, the farmers market at the McAllen Public Library entrance sells an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables, local honeys, jams and jellies, live plants and more through local vendors. Zulema MuA oz of Mission has been a vendor for approximately two years and sells a variety of flowers, herbs and fruit trees.
