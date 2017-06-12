Marco Antonio Solis Announces U.S. Tour With Camila And Jesse & Joy: See Dates & Venues
Mexican chart-topping singer Marco Antonio Solis is hitting the road this summer for the U.S. leg of his Y La Historia Continua Tour, which will kick off Aug. 11 in McAllen, Texas and wrap up in October in Los Angeles. The newly announced U.S. trek dates follows an extensive tour run in Mexico, where Solis performed sold-out concerts in major cities.
