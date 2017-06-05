LDS Church volunteers help city plant...

LDS Church volunteers help city plant butterfly gardens

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Progress Times

A group of more than 50 young single adults from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints converged on three City of Mission parks last Saturday to help create a butterfly pathway to attract Monarch and other species of butterflies. Mission Parks & Recreation Director Brad Bentsen orchestrated the project, providing the butterfly-friendly plants and other supplies needed and designing the butterfly gardens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Progress Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16) Jun 2 Wtf 6
Rednecks May 29 unionwonthewar 1
the red door club (Mar '13) May 27 Carmen 52
music (Dec '13) May 19 musico 3
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May 16 Myra 47
Modeling Companies May 16 Catalina 1
News South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi... May '17 tomin cali 1
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,835 • Total comments across all topics: 281,618,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC