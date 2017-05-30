Input sought ahead of NAFTA talks
U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, is asking stakeholders in South Texas to give input on the modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Comments can be submitted through the website of the U.S. Trade Representative, www.regulations.gov .
