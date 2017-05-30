Honorary Certificate Dolia Gonzalez

MCALLEN, Tx- Dolia Gonzalez stands next to her niece Emily Acosta,17, during Edinburg High School Commencement ceremonies Saturday June 03,2017 at the McAllen Convention Center in McAllen . Dolia Gonzalez was awarded an Honorary Certificate during the graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2017.Photo by Delcia Lopez [email protected] MCALLEN, Tx- Superintendent Dr. Rene Gutierrez raises Dolia Gonzalez, 88, Honorary Certificate during Edinburg High School Commencement ceremonies Saturday June 03,2017 at the McAllen Convention Center in McAllen .

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.