Ex-South Texas postal worker gets prison for taking bribes

A judge has sentenced a former U.S. Postal Service worker in South Texas to 1A1 2 years in federal prison for accepting bribes to provide addresses of some mail-in ballot recipients in 2014 races. Noe Olvera of Mission was sentenced Friday in McAllen after pleading guilty last March, in a plea deal, to soliciting bribes during an election.

