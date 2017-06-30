Ex-South Texas postal worker gets prison for taking bribes
A judge has sentenced a former U.S. Postal Service worker in South Texas to 1A1 2 years in federal prison for accepting bribes to provide addresses of some mail-in ballot recipients in 2014 races. Noe Olvera of Mission was sentenced Friday in McAllen after pleading guilty last March, in a plea deal, to soliciting bribes during an election.
