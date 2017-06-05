EDITORIAL: Cities pay up $7M in unpaid funds to UTRGV medical school
Last week the Texas Legislature agreed to give the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine $54.1 million for the next two years - $7.2 million short of what lawmakers approved in 2015 - pending the governor's approval. We are grateful for this amount of support, especially since, at one point in the session, funding was less than half the current appropriation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Jun 2
|Wtf
|6
|Rednecks
|May 29
|unionwonthewar
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|May 27
|Carmen
|52
|music (Dec '13)
|May 19
|musico
|3
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May 16
|Myra
|47
|Modeling Companies
|May 16
|Catalina
|1
|South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC