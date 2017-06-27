Edinburg mulls median on East University
Above is the median built on North 10th Street in McAllen. Another median was built on West University Blvd. TxDot now has given the city of Edinburg a plan where TxDot will pay for and widen East University Blvd. and build a median there as well.
